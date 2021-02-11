Breaking News
Translate

Lagos COVID-19 sample tests surpass 322, 000 — Commissioner

On 2:20 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID19: LASG tasks residents on lifestyle adjustment
Professor Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday the state government had conducted 322,217 valid COVID-19 sample tests since inception of the pandemic.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 9.

The commissioner said that 2,514 tests were conducted on the reported day from which 297 new cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi said that the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 52,274.

According to him, 3,583 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums stab 98-yr-old to death in Enugu

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities are 42,194.

“Cases currently under isolation are 155 active cases, while active cases under home-based care are 6,015,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state recorded another four COVID-19-related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 327.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) African Region shows that there are over 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 3.2 million recoveries and 96,000 deaths.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!