Lagos COVID-19 sample tests surpass 322, 000 — Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday the state government had conducted 322,217 valid COVID-19 sample tests since inception of the pandemic.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 9.

The commissioner said that 2,514 tests were conducted on the reported day from which 297 new cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi said that the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 52,274.

According to him, 3,583 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities are 42,194.

“Cases currently under isolation are 155 active cases, while active cases under home-based care are 6,015,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state recorded another four COVID-19-related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 327.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) African Region shows that there are over 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 3.2 million recoveries and 96,000 deaths.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

