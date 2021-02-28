Kenechukwu Nnamani empowers 3 students with scholarships

Kindly Share This Story:

Over the weekend, report filtered in that foremost humanitarian and businessman, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani through Kensa Empowerment Programme awarded scholarship to 3 students of Model Comprehensive Community School , Agbani during a workshop put together to sensitise the children about issues affecting the youths.

This is not the first time Nnamani is seen doing such humanitarian endeavours as he has contributed to the growth of enducation and bilateral trade between Nigeria and China.

READ ALSO:

Feelers also have it that it could be another way to position himself for the forthcoming 2023 general elections which many youths have been clamour for.

Would his humanity affect his life as a politician? Tell would tell.

Kindly Share This Story: