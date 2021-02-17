Kagara abduction: NUT demands declaration of emergency on security

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says current strategy deployed by security agencies not working

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has frowned at the abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, in Niger State by bandits.

To this end, the union tasked the federal government to adopt different approach in tackling insecurity as according to it, the current strategy being deployed by security agencies was not yielding any meaningful fruit.

This was as it demanded a declaration of total state of emergency on security situation in the country by the government.

The NUT, reacting to the development in a statement tagged:” Terrorist Attack on Schools and Abduction of Students/Teachers One Incident Too Many”, signed by its General Secretary, Dr Mike Ike Ene, regretted the reported incident.

“We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country.

“The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.

“Such criminal elements have no place in a civilized society such as Nigeria, “it said.

The statement read in full:”The National Leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) regret the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School Kagara Niger State in the early hours of Wednesday 17 February, 2021.

“The Union is worried and greatly concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

“NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed.

“We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country.

“The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.

“Such criminal elements have no place in a civilized society such as Nigeria.

“The Federal Government must deploy the full weight of our nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of our abducted students and teachers.

“Furthermore steps must be taken to completely eliminate all forms of security threats to our schools. We wish to reiterate that teaching and learning can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere safety and security.

“It has become imperative for all tiers of government to put all hands on deck. We therefore call on state governments to use part of their security voters to employ alternate security service to complement existing security agencies in policing our schools.

“We must warn that if the security situation in our schools and colleges is not guaranteed, the NUT will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation.”

