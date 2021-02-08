Kaduna LGs get N152.4m performance grants

Kindly Share This Story:

***Zaria, Jema’a LGs get lion share

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna state government has approved the disbursement of N152.4 million in performance grants to the 23 local government councils in the state after due assessment.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday said that the decision was taken by the State Executive Council after considering the report of the independent verification agent, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), on the five disbursement-linked indicators (DLIs) on which the local government councils were assessed.

Adekeye said; “Zaria and Jema’a local councils got the highest LFTAS incentives of N9.94m and N9.27m respectively, according to figures released in Kaduna today.

“They are followed by Kaduna South, Lere, Giwa, Kaduna North, Kagarko, Zangon-Kataf, Soba, Sabon-Gari, Chikun, Ikara, Jaba,Kauru, Kachia, Kaura, Kajuru, Kudan, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Igabi, and Kubau,” he added.

The statement recalled that ‘’ LFTAS programme was introduced by the Kaduna State Executive Council in June 2018 to strengthen intergovernmental fiscal coordination and support good practice in fiscal behaviour and standards across the 23 local government councils in the state. ‘’

The Special Adviser noted that the 23 “councils were awarded these fiscal incentives after assessments under the Local Government Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (LFTAS) programme.’’

According to him, “the Executive Council noted that the LFTAS programme is helping to promote reforms in local government administration through improvements in budget planning and preparation, improved public procurement system and adherence to policy documents.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: