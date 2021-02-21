Just In: Bandits abduct women, children in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

-kill father & son

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state,killing two.

The bandits also, abducted women and children in the locality.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said the bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa – himself killed alongside his son, by bandits – a week earlier. In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead.

Aruwan said the bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilized to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

The rescued are listed as:Aisha Isah ,Halima Isah ,Hannatu Umar ,Hassana Umar ,Hadiza Isah ,Fadilah Bashir,Zaharau Isah ,Maryam Bashir,Mikah Zakari ,Yunusa Isah ,Karima Umar ,Kadija Umar ,Rukaiyah Isah and Sumaiya Bashiru.

Those kidnapped were Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris ,Auta Mansur ,Ibrahim Danlami ,Hauwa Sale Fatima Idris safara Sale,Shafaatu Idris (infant) and Fiddausi Mansur (infant).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeat attack, and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

The Governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: