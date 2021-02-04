Jimi Tewe Company to provide investment solutions with Millionaire Employee Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to assist working professionals in Nigeria and diaspora understand better how to multiply their income through investment, The Jimi Tewe Company is organising a 3-day conference, scheduled to hold from 25th – 27th of February 2021. With the theme, “Where to Make and Invest Money in 2021,” the virtual conference will bring together revered investment experts and consultants to share practical experiences and give insights into how employees can legitimately earn income from other sources while still keeping their jobs.

Facilitators for the conference include Wola Joseph- Chief Legal Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company; Gbolahan Aina – Acting Managing Director, Cordros Asset Management; Dipo Ajayi – Head, Fixed Income, Chapel Hill Denham, Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company, among others.

Speaking to pressmen recently during the media briefing, the conference convener, Jimi Tewe, stated that the Millionaire Employee Conference seeks to help employees know how to create multiple streams of income and also where to invest in 2021. “The focus will be to make money and to invest money in 2021. The year 2020 brought a lot of uncertainty to the world, with so many people losing their jobs and the future of work shifting from what it used to be which in turn is redefining the status quo. However, in the midst of these, there have been opportunities to multiply wealth for some others. The conference would focus on specific areas where investors can explore opportunities that offer good returns on investment.”

Continuing, he added “‘This conference is something we have been deliberating upon for a while but much more than ever before it’s much needed now. As the name suggests it is a community of employees with the goal to make them millionaires. But the truth in today’s world is that being a Millionaire is no longer a luxury but a necessity because of the impact of the economy level. Also, organisations need to understand that the financial situations their employees are in could affect their productivity.’

The conference will focus on key areas including international real estate opportunities, real estate investment in Nigeria, forex trading, local and international money market among others. It will also identify unique investment opportunities in the economy at this time of recession.

