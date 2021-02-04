Jigawa court sentences 27-year-old to life imprisonment for raping teenager

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

A State High Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa State has sentenced a 27-year-man, Suleiman Ahmed, to life imprisonment, after convicting him of rape.

The court also sentenced another person it found guilty of the same crime to 21 years in jail as it equally discharged and acquitted another suspect.

In a statement signed and made available to Vanguard in Dutse by the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Zainab Baba Santali said, Ahmed, of Lutai village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, committed the crime on March 15 last year in Babaldu town.

The statement which added that the convict had lured an 11-year old girl into an uncompleted building where he raped her, noted that the prosecution, led by the state Attorney-General, Musa Aliyu, presented four witnesses after the defendant denied the charges.

The witnesses included two of the girl’s friends who testified that they saw the convict taking her into the uncompleted building, and they had followed them, only to see him sexually abusing the girl.

The trial judge, Musa Ubale, said the prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

