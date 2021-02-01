Jigawa council chairmen to contribute N150,000 monthly from LGA statutory allocation to fight malnutrition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Chairmen of the 27 local government Council of Jigawa State have resolved to contribute N150,000 monthly from their statutory allocation to fight against malnutrition in the state.

The chairmen made the commitment as part of their effort to sustain nutrition funding and fight against malnutrition in the state.

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Jigawa, Alhaji Aminu Sani-Gumel made this known in Kano at the end of an advocacy meeting organized by Aisha Buhari Foundation in collaboration with the state government and other critical stakeholders with the theme “Uniting to end Childhood Malnutrition in Jigawa State.”

Sani-Gumel who doubles as the Chairman of Gumel LGA, said as at January last year they had agreed to commit the sum of N250,000 monthly to the fight against malnutrition but some of the LGAs were not forthcoming hence the need for the renewed pledge of N150,000 to be deducted directly from their LGA statutory allocations.

He assured of their support to end the menace in the state.

ABF’s Program Coordinator (Health and Development), Dr Omole Ukwedeh said inadequate funding is an impediment to the fight against malnutrition in the state while advocating for Sustainable Funding for Nutrition in State.

“We advocate for a dedicated budget line for nutrition, timely releases of nutrition budgets as well as efficient, judicious and equitable use of nutrition funds.

“We equally want to see a strengthened coordination of nutrition interventions and state government leading the fight against malnutrition,” Dr Ukwedeh said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (JSPHCA), Dr Kabir Ibrahim-Aliyu, said the state government had put a lot of interventions in place to tackle the issue of malnutrition in the state.

“In the past 3-years, the Jigawa State Government has committed not less than N300 million as part of efforts to improve nutrition among the children under the age of five.

“The state developed a new innovation of ‘’Masaki Nutrition Program’’ being implemented in 150 communities across 27 LGAs & plan for scale up to more locations, standing order for funds for transportation of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food, RUTF, Routine drugs and Community Volunteer’s stipends and the plan for Community Management of Acute Malnutrition, CMAM, scale-up in 15 LGAs.

“And I want to assure you that we will not relent in our efforts towards ending malnutrition in the state especially with the support from Aisha Buhari Foundation and other partners,” Ibrahim-Aliyu however stated.

