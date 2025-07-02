UNICEF drives child budgeting, nutrition fight in Jigawa

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has spearheaded a critical media dialogue focused on child-sensitive budgeting and planning.



The initiative aims to equip journalists and stakeholders with vital tools to drive impactful change and tackle child malnutrition in Jigawa State.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together key players, including media representatives, civil society organisations (CSOs), and government officials.



The gathering served as a collaborative platform to address critical issues affecting the well-being of children in the state.



Mr Rahama Farah, Chief of UNICEF’s Kano Field Office, speaking at the dialogue on Wednesday in Dutse, emphasised the urgent need to invest strategically in children’s welfare.



He stressed that this should be done through informed and deliberate budgeting practices.



“This is an investment in the future of Jigawa, home to more than 1.5 million children under five,” Farah stated, underlining the scale of the task ahead.



While acknowledging progress in child welfare, Farah painted a sobering picture of persistent issues: “Survival at Risk, The Shadow of Malnutrition, Quality Learning Denied, and Protection Gaps.”



He emphasised that child-sensitive budgeting extended beyond earmarking funds; it required a deliberate and systematic approach to planning, allocating, and tracking resources to meet children’s specific needs and rights effectively.



Farah also called for budgeting processes rooted in equity, transparency, accountability, and a lifecycle perspective.

He cited international and national frameworks, such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and Nigeria’s Child Rights Act 2003, which Jigawa State has domesticated.

In his keynote, Mr Babangida Umar, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to prioritising children in budgeting and planning.

He confirmed ongoing preparations to establish dedicated units across ministries to intensify efforts against child malnutrition.

“This dialogue has been crucial in charting a clear path forward,” Umar remarked, commending UNICEF’s support as “commendable.”

Media’s role in the fight was underscored by Mr Zangina Muhammad, Chairman of the Jigawa Correspondents’ Chapel.

“The media must be proactive in highlighting issues and holding leaders accountable,” he urged, calling for sustained coverage of child malnutrition.”

Mr Shu’aibu Kafingana, Chairman of the Jigawa State Coalition of Civil Societies, expressed strong support from civil society and committed to working closely with government and media stakeholders.

He stressed the importance of multi-sectoral engagement to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of child-focused programmes.

NAN also reports that participants ended the dialogue with a shared resolve to prioritise children’s needs throughout all stages of planning, budgeting, and implementation in Jigawa State, signalling a strengthened front in the fight against child malnutrition.