It’s dangerous to arrest Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode warns FG

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the federal government over an attempt to arrest the popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday.

Fani-Kayode said this on his social media handle.

Recall Vanguard had reported how security agents attempted to arrest Igboho earlier today on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

According to Fani-Kayode, it is dangerous to arrest Sunday Igboho, saying he is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

He said, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.”

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous.”

If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

“I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.”

“Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.”

“Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace are better than intimidation, threats, violence and war.”

“A word is enough for the wise.”

