…Says COVID- 19 is real

…Asks Nigerians to Support PTF to Deliver

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark Friday took a swipe at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and other Nigerians for raising the alarm that the COVID- 19 Vaccines are designed to Kill Nigerians, saying that it is irresponsible for anyone to conclude that way.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, the Ijaw leader who noted that COVID- 19 is real, said that he tested positive for it, but survived an episode of COVID- 19 after 14 days of isolation in his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

According to the Elder statesman, Nigerians must not hide under religion or Politics to frustrate efforts of Government in nipping in the bud, the epidemic, just as he pleaded with Nigerians to observe all the safety protocols as highlighted by the government.

He said that the government must be strict in ensuring that people adhere strictly to the rules and that it has become very imperative for Nigerians to support the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce , PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and his team for effective service delivery.

Chief Clark has called on Nigerians to cooperate with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and other medical officials in addressing the epidemic which is real and devastating.

Clark who noted that he has not left Abuja for his country home, Kiagbodo since the COVID- 19 started last year, said that he even marked his 93rd birthday alone last year May in Abuja because of the epidemic.

Clark said, ” No, I didn’t go to Kiagbodo, Iam in Abuja. I have not gone to Kiagbodo since one year now, I have been in Abuja.

“I have not been to Kiagbodo since the COVID-19 started and lockdown, I have been in my house for 9 months going no where. I celebrated my birthday alone.

“Iam pleading with all Nigerians to allow the Presidential Taskforce, PTF on COVID-19 prosecute this thing to a finish.

“It is not good to hide under the cloak of religion or politics. Giving vaccine a different name which is criminal, that the vaccine is meant to kill Nigerians, it’s very irresponsible.

“I am okay now, I am appealing to Nigerians to observe the safety protocols and sanctions must be enforced.

“Not only to sign it into law by the President, but should be enforced as it is done in all parts of the world.”

Recall that Governor Bello had cautioned Nigerians to beware of the Covid-19 vaccines, claiming that they were designed to Kill people.

The Kogi state governor had said, “They want to use the (COVID-19) vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbid!

“These vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19.

“There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer and for several diseases that are killing us… We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children. We have learned our lessons. If they say they are taking the vaccines in the public allow them take their vaccines. Don’t say I said you should not take it, but if you want to take it open your eyes.”

Narrating his COVID- 19 experience, Clark who recounted how he survived an episode of COVID-19 after 14 days of isolation in his Abuja residence, said that he contracted it in Abuja alongside nine members of his household after his niece brought it from Warri, Delta State.

According to him, “Sometime last month (January) I got a call from one of my nieces that he was just coming from Warri. I told her that you people in Warri don’t observe COVID-19 protocols very well and I said she should stay in the guest house.

“On the third day, she became very ill. She was very weak, coughing, and that she has malaria. I directed that she should be taken to my clinic. Because she was coughing, the doctor said she should go for a Covid test.She went to National Hospital on Saturday for test and it was on Thursday of the following week that the test result came out.

“Meanwhile, she has been mixing with the people in the House. The result came and she tested positive.

“I got worried. I quickly phoned the minister of health (Dr. Osagie Ehanire) that I have a problem. I am 93 going to 94 and I have underlying issue. I told him I have followed order and the necessary protocols but somebody has brought it to my house. What should I do?

“The following day (Friday), he sent doctors and 24 of us in the house were tested and the Saturday of it the result came and nine of us tested positive. Number one on the list, was myself. I was terribly worried. “He (Dr. Osagie Ehanire) contacted the FCT team “and they said they want to evacuate me to a good isolation centre but I insist I treat from home. They said that was okay. They sent doctors to look after me and the rest who tested positive. I was worried because I have heard of people dying of the virus.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

