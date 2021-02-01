Irate mob launches violent protest, bandits escape

Kindly Share This Story:

…as attack on Recreation Joint claims 1 &njure 3 in Zangon Kataf

Troops recover two-AK 47 rifles, over 43 ammunition

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

While troops in Southern Kaduna were trailing bandits, an irate mob comprising youths and some individuals launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects from custody, aiding their escape.

The bandits have attacked a recreational joint at Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf where they killed one local and injured 3 others

Security agencies in a feedback to Kaduna State Government said a citizen, one John Isah was confirmed dead following the attack.

The injured were Fidelix Jacob, Abraham Isah and Philemon Adamu.

The security agencies said that two AK 47 rifles were recovered, along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje.

“They were immediately arrested for further interrogation.”

According to the security agents, “while the troops were trailing the bandits, an irate mob comprising youths and some individuals launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects from custody, aiding their escape.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.”

“The Governor frowned at the disruption of security operation and further directed security agencies to proceed with thorough investigations into the attack and subsequent protests. Investigations into the incidents are in progress.”

