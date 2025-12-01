Kwara monarch, six others escape from bandits’ den

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By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

The abducted monarch, Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, Alh Kamilu Salami and six others have escaped from the grip of the bandits, Vanguard reliably gathered Sunday evening.

Credible sources from the community told Vanguard Sunday evening that the monarch and six other abductees from the neighbouring community were able to escape following a vicious attack launched on the bandits by the vigilantes who flooded the forests.

The source said, “the vigilante team launched an attack on the bandits deep in the forests and engaged them in a fierce battle around the Eku Idaji area, close to Igbaja.

“Although the Baale and the six other escapees are yet to arrive in the community, they have made contact with members of the community who confirmed what happened,” he said.

Recall that the bandit earlier demanded N150 million from the community before the monarch could be freed.

Vanguard reliably gathered Sunday morning that the bandits spoke with the community in the wee hours of today to demand the amount.

Oba Ojibara was asked by the bandits to speak with members of his community for them to believe he was in their custody.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the monarch in his lamentations, urged the community to come to his rescue by negotiating with the bandits for his quick release.

He said they took him on a motorcycle through the thick forests for more than five hours before they arrived at their destination, where they communicated with the community.

The monarch reportedly told members of his community that an unspecified number of people were also abducted in the neighbouring community, while he was being taken away.

Bayagan is a large community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Recall that the monarch was kidnapped around 9:30am on Saturday by a gang of bandits who stormed his farm with AK-47 rifles.