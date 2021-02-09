IGP Adamu decorates 7 new AIGs, 7 new CP’s

Kindly Share This Story:

…charges them to deploy their wealth of experience in tackling security challenges

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday decorated seven newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police and seven Commissioners of Police with a charge the officers to deploy their wealth of experience towards curtailing the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Adamu said, “I am convinced that all of you, newly promoted officers fit perfectly into my human capacity development vision. Let me however; remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“The Police leadership demands of you, higher sense of commitment to duty, and the nation expects of you exceptional display of loyalty, courage and professional competence which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and our beloved country into the next level in relation to internal security”.

“I trust that you shall not fail the Nigeria Police Force, neither will you fail the nation in the critical responsibilities that your new rank shall impose on you”.

Noting that, “No organization can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders; neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process” the IGP said, “This assertion is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police force”.

“This is because the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a nation as diverse as ours require quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competency to effectively provide leadership”.

He added, “It in cognizance of this that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserves officers for promotion.

“This is a strategic management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police personnel in committing to the duty of addressing current emerging internal security challenges”.

Towards this end, IGP Adamu said, “I am delighted to note that between January 2019 to date, a total of 141,391 officers and men of the police force have been promoted across all ranks. This comprises 41,480 officers and 99,911 Inspectors and Rank and File.

Among the AIGs decorated are AIG Habu Sani, AIG Aminu Pai Saleh, AIG Okon Ene, AIG Dasuki Galadanchi, AIG Joseph Mukan, AIG Ali Janga, and AIG Mukkadas Garba.

The Commissioners of Police decorated are CP Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP David Jimwan, CP Rabiu Hussaini, CP Oyediran Oyeyemi, CP Monday Bala, CP Shuaibu Samaila and CP Abubakar Adamu.

