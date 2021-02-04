IBFIA awards honours finance industry players

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

In its efforts to reward the resilience of finance industry players, InstinctWave, Africa’s premium Business-to-Business (B2B) event company, has announced March 26 as the date for the 6th edition of the ‘Instinct Business 6th Finance Innovation Awards (IBFIA) for 2021’.

In a statement Thursday, by InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said this year’s edition of the prestigious awards is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana.

Previously known as the Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA), the awards scheme has rebranded into InstinctBusiness Finance Innovation Awards, to identify and reward excellence in the financial industry on an Africa-wide scale.

Naphtal noted that “Now in its sixth year and extraordinarily abnormal times brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, IBFIA is set to reward success, innovations and various experts contributing to the smooth running of the financial services sector in the face of the global pandemic.

“The finance industry is a dynamic sector with immense impact on Africa’s overall economy and the relevance of the sector has been seen now more than ever through the innovative ways by which players in the industry have handled the outbreak of the pandemic and kept economic activities running.

“IBFIA will recognise leading finance experts, teams and top finance organisations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcased brilliance in managing organisations’ wealth as well as promoting economic growth and sustainability.

“Given the adverse impacts of COPVID-19 pandemic on Africa’s economic development, the IBFIA will recognise those businesses that have gone beyond responding and recovering, but transforming and rebuilding their organisation in the new norm occasioned by the pandemic for a stronger future.

“IBFIA will also spotlight those working across the financial industry and finance support service providers, who have worked tirelessly to achieve incredible success for their clients.

“We cannot underestimate the role of the financial sector and its importance to national development and the development of the entire continent of Africa.

“We are excited to honour and celebrate with organisations at the forefront of promoting economic growth and lifting the veil on individuals and firms that have contributed immensely to the sector,” Naphtal said.

He added that it is the belief of his company that the awards will inspire a new generation of robust work ethics, industry leaders and desired processes in the finance sector.

He noted that entries are open to all organisations and bodies within finance and governance across Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

