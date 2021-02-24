I slept with 15 men without condom, says lady who wants to sell baby for N40k

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Victoria Chukwube, the 32-year-old lady who wants to sell her four-month-old baby boy for N40,000 in Ebonyi has revealed she slept with 15 different men without protection.

Recall the Ebonyi Police Command recently arrested Chukwube while trying to sell her biological baby to raise money to start a business of selling drinks.

Speaking to Vanguard reporter via telephone call on Wednesday, the state police spokesperson, Loveth Odah said Chukwube was arrested following a tip off.

Upon being interrogated, the lady refused to disclose her state of origin or local government but maintained that she does not have the financial ability to take care of the child.

Her words; “I am from Nigeria, 32 years old, a commercial sex worker and my baby is just four months old. I want to sell the baby at the rate of N40,000 to start up a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbe Hausa in Abakaliki.”

On how she got impregnated, she said; “On this fateful day, I needed to buy enough provision for myself, so, I decided to go look for customers (men) to have sex with me. I collected a sum of N5,000 from each of the men that slept with me without condom. I had sex with 15 men on that day.

“So, I was able to meet up with my demand after having sex with them (the 15 men). But this day has actually put me into trouble because I got impregnated as a result of the multiple sex I had. I don’t even know who to hold responsible for the baby.

“The baby is a disturbance to my business because I didn’t plan to have a child so, this was why I wanted to sell him to enable me concentrate on my beer parlour business that I intend to start soon.”

Vanguard learnt the lady has been transferred to the Ministry of Women Affairs for proper examination of her mental state of health and to enable them take further action.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: