As at 2013/2014 I have slept with 100 men — Mareme Edet

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian adult film actress Mareme Edet has sparked widespread discussion after a deeply revealing interview on the Clarity Zone Podcast, where she spoke openly about her life in the porn industry, spiritual battles within her family, and the absence of romantic relationships in her personal life.

In the honest conversation, Edet disclosed that her journey into pornography was in part inspired by a moment of personal reflection and a challenge posed by someone close to her. According to her, by 2013 and 2014, she had already slept with 100 men.

“As at 2013, 2014, I have slept with 100 men. Because I had to write a list for Daniel Akpata. He said I should write a list. That’s why I decided to do porn because I can shoot with an actor a couple of times, and when he irritates me or his spirit doesn’t flow with mine, I pick someone else,” she said.

While her entry into the adult film industry may seem calculated, Edet revealed that the financial rewards have not met her expectations. Instead, she alleges that spiritual forces within her family have worked against her success.

“No money yet, they have been stealing my money. My family steals my money. They are strong and spiritual people and have a punishment for me doing porn. They will just make me do it and be happy, but I will not see the fruit of the labour until they forgive me. They have forgiven me, that’s why I am on this podcast, otherwise I would still lock myself inside the house.”

When asked how she funds her lifestyle and work, Edet responded with a brief but telling statement:

“Me and my sponsor.”

In one of the most personal moments of the interview, Mareme disclosed that she has never been in a romantic relationship, despite her experience in the adult industry. She described her ideal partner not in terms of love or companionship, but consistency and physical connection.

“I need someone that can have sex with me for the rest of my life, anytime I want it, whenever I want it, and then I may think about stopping porn. I have never been in any relationship, but I have people I love to have sex with.”

Her admission challenges traditional notions of intimacy, suggesting that her needs are less about emotional attachment and more about physical alignment and freedom of choice.

Despite the hardships she has faced — both spiritual and social — Edet maintains that she has no regrets about the life she chose. When asked if she would choose differently in another lifetime, her answer was direct:

“If I have to come back to this world, what I am doing now I will still do it again.”

Since the release of the interview, reactions have poured in across social media platforms. Some users have praised her honesty, while others have expressed concern about the emotional toll of her experiences.