HAPPENING NOW: Live scenes at #LekkiTollgate

By Victor, Precious, Dami and Isreal

Armed to teeth security operatives, and aggrieved protesters and journalists all present as the law enforcers try to ensure that protesters don’t break law and order after defying warnings against another protest at Lekki Tollgate.

The police Black Maria is filling with protesters, among which is comedian and activist popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

VanguardLive is on standby, giving you all the flashes as it happens. Blow by blow account as the event unfolds.

