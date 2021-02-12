Group carpets Yahaya Bello’s purported presidential ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A group in Edo state, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum( CECF) yesterday condemned the purported presidential ambition of the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello saying as the youngest governor in Nigeria, he had not done enough to create future opportunities for young persons aspiring for political offices.

A statement by the Convener and Diaspora Coordinator of the group, Roy Orhibabor and Fatai Efehi advised Bello to focus more on the development of Kogi state than “embarking on mission impossible.”

Part of the statement reads “Research conducted by us clearly shows that Bello is the youngest governor in Nigeria and the worst in terms of development, employment capacity and demonstration of leadership character and dispositions.”

They called on Governor Bello to show why “we should take him seriously despite the poverty level in kogi state? Does he want to further improvised our Nation? Nigeria and Nigerians have seen it all; Bello for President? What a joke!

“We are aware that he is qualified to contest based on the constitutional requirements but we think he lacks the capacity and ability to understand the workings of government. He came to power through divine directive and one will expect him to be humble and reward his people with progress and development. His performance for the past five years has reduced the morale of Nigeria youths to aspire for offices and positions.

“We call on Bello to prove us wrong or otherwise on his ambition. Nigeria needs a determined leadership at this material time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

