Glory be to God. We started January, saw the end of January and now we are saying goodbye to February 2021. It could only be God that has kept us alive. All Praises be to the Lord.

Brethren, the time of fasting and praying, isn’t a time to be downcast. It is not a time for one’s spirit to be low. It is not the time to begin to give room to doubt.

When we say prayers, like “ Remember me O Lord”. Does it mean God has forgotten us? Usually, those types of prayer points come up when we are still expecting to “ see God in action”.

Brethren, God is always active. He never stops attending to us. No wonder the Psalmist said in Psalm 121 vs. 4 (KJV) “ Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep”.

Many of us spend more time, asking “ God why me?” instead of thanking the LORD for those things he has been doing that are not visible to us.

For instance a couple looking forward to conception is likely to sigh and be unhappy when the woman sees her period. They have forgotten that there are women whose periods aren’t only irregular but had ceased even when they are not close to the age of menopause.

Such a woman fails to see that the manifestation of her monthly period is a sign that her miracle is on the way.

Perhaps you are familiar with the story of Noah and how God kept him and his family away from the flood.

Genesis 8 vs. 1: “ And God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark: and God made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters assuaged”.

Do you think that God forgot Noah? I don’t think so. Remember it was God that told him to build the ark and also gave directives as to who and what should be in the ark.

Another Bible, Isaiah 49 vs. 14-16 states: “ But Zion said, “ The LORD has forsaken me, and my Lord hath forgotten me.

Can a woman forget her nursing child that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb? Yea, they may forget, yet I will not forget thee.

Behold, I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands; thy walls are continually before me”.

Woman, God has not forgotten you and will never forget you. The walls of your womb he sees continually and he knows that your children must occupy that womb.

At times what we perceive as a delay is not a delay. God is actually working on the spiritual that determines the physical.

I’ll share with you the unusual story of childbearing delay in the life of a man. He got married to his woman, but they had no children so the woman left him. It was also the same situation with the second woman he married. She also left him after all attempts to have children failed.

Then he took a third wife and she dragged him to a particular church.

There they began to pray. With intensive prayers, it was revealed that his mother was the reason he never had children. Why? She feared that once he began to raise children, he would no longer care for her.

God showed the couple mercy and they were blessed with a set of twins, a boy and a girl. How would any one know that the women didn’t really have infertility issues and that their inability to have children was a spiritual challenge imposed on the man by his mother?

This was an unusual case but many cases are like this. Society focuses on the woman but the challenge may actually be a spiritual burden on the man.

Brethren, stop thinking that God has forgotten you.

I also know of the case of a lady who had miscarriages about 10 times. This is more painful. She got pregnant, carried the baby in her womb but never carried any in her arms. Her agony can only be imagined.

When no one expected, God in his mercy showed up for her and blessed her with a baby boy.

The solution to challenge came through prayers not science. Series of examples abound.

There was also the case of a couple born into Christian homes but in their desperation to have children, went to an herbalist.

When the herbalist did all he could and no child was conceived and he became sympathetic to them because they had spent so much. He said to them, “ Go and meet Hallelujah people”.

In other words, they were asked to go to a church of God.

They did and today, after over two decades of waiting they are parents of children. A couple that was called barren asked the Lord to stop giving them children. They now have enough.

The stories I have shared with you should lift up your faith that there is no situation that God cannot change.

Brethren, what is that challenge that has denied you a fulfilled life. Take it to God in prayer. Even as we ask, we must focus on the realization of our request. As you pray, begin to see yourself conceive, deliver and carry your baby or babies. Stop seeing yourself as a barren woman.

What you see in the spiritual realm is what you will get in the physical.

Last week, there was a report of a couple that God blessed with a set of sextuplets, four boys and two girls.

What was remarkable about this couple was the fact that they had waited for 21 years before God gave them a set of twins, a boy and a girl in 2015.

The couple, Doris and Seiyefa Wilson was again blessed with sextuplets after six years. They probably thought they were in another phase of delay after they had the twins.

The husband, Seiyefa spoke of pressure from his relations to marry another wife but he resisted them.

He said on a particular day, he saw a woman begging with triplets, though he hadn’t enough money on him, he asked that money be transferred to him and he gave the woman 25,000. According to him, the woman was pleasantly surprised. She prayed for him that God would give him, double what he gave her and behold, God blessed him with a set of sextuplets.

Brethren, we’ll take some lessons from the story of the Wilson couple.

First, is that God empowered the husband to resist pressure for relations. If you are in a similar situation, God will help you to resist pressure from relations in Jesus name.

Secondly, we learn that delay is not denial. Third lesson is that showing mercy to others provokes God to show us mercy.

Didn’t the scripture say in Matthew 5 vs. 7 “ Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy”.

Trust God brethren, he has not forgotten you.

Your miracle is on the way in Jesus name.

Vanguard News Nigeria

