Free MP3 Download: Top 5 Nigerian songs and playlists trending on Mdundo

As Plato is renowned for the quote, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.”, so are the top music makers on Mdundo reliving the same. From love to inspiration, home reminisces and pomp, here are top trending Naija songs on Mdundo.

Abule – Patoranking

Patoranking has ranked high as to lead songwriter in the love arena and he did not disappoint in his album and song Abule which he denoted as revolving around love, life, and happinesses.

“Three is a strong number. Good things come in three. In making the album, I tried to look at love, life and happiness. If you are listening to any of the tracks, even if it is a dance track, I want you to feel love,” Patoranking said.

Duduke – Simi

With over 32 million views one year after its release, Duduke is a true definition of love, dedication and beauty in simplicity. It has been embraced by many as a prayer and hope within a period of anticipation and wait.

Tasted of Your Power – Mercy Chinwo

‘Tasted of Your Power’ is a worship song expounding on the essence of God’s being and his nature. Mercy Chinwo well articulates her experience, and in a beautiful way shares how in different ways God has been of impact to her. This song is off her new album “SATISFIED”.

Na You Dey Reign – Mercy Chinwo

“I serve a living God, oh. Even the devil knows, say na true, oh. I serve a living God, everybody know. Say na You dey reign, oh,” the song’s lyrics read in part.

This is a beautiful well-done song incorporating both modern instrumentation styles while mimicking the Nigerian talking drum, “Gan gan”. Mercy Chinwo starts simple and elegant and quickly shifts style to model Tye Tribett before fading off in a solemn talking voice. ‘

Na You Dey Reign’ is a must listen to jam.

Smile for Me – Simi

The song is timely, all-time relevant and full of affection. It will always be a referral point of Simi’s showmanship on her prowessity in songwriting and permeance.

She has truly excelled and aggressively embraced her voice and style. A song about passion, devout love and emotional attachment in the positive realm.

Vanguard News Nigeria

