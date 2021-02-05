Five feared killed as gunmen invade Rivers community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed as unidentified gunmen invaded Zor-Sogho Community, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the unidentified killers had stormed the community with heavy gun fire and gunned down the reported five victims.

A source in the area who preferred anonymity disclosed that the bandits carried out the operation around 10pm Thursday.

The source hinted that the development unsettled the community, adding that many residents out of fear have fled the area.

However, Ogoni Development Initiative, OYDI, has condemned the killings of the victims in the community, describing it as barbaric.

The National Coordinator of OYDI, Imeabe Saviour Oscar, regretted that some youths in Ogoni were still interested in cultism, hinting that cultists in the area were behind the act.

He said: “We are shocked that at a time we are preaching peace that some misguided youths will still carry guns to kill innocent people.

“It is not a good report at all. For us, the peace of our communities is paramount. We advise our youths to shun violence and embrace peace or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“We are also using this medium to call on the Government, the security agencies to investigate this matter to ensure this kind of act does not repeat.

“We want those behind this incident to be fished out and prosecuted so we can have peace in our communities.”

Meantime, Police in the state say the development has not been reported to them.

