FG receives draft Policy document on Monitoring, Evaluation

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has received a draft Policy document on National Monitoring and Evaluation (M & E) of government projects for efficient service delivery.

The policy is expected to measure results and link evaluation evidence to policy, planning and budgeting processes to promote public accountability and learning for improved performance.

The document which is the first draft policy on M&E in Nigeria was developed by a tripartite team comprising Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, UNICEF and a consultant, Ian C. Davies.

Receiving the document on Tuesday, in Abuja, the Minister commended the team for its effort, adding that he would look at it, make necessary input into the document, and present it to the National Economic Council (NEC), before its final submission to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), for approval.

Agba also stated that the Medium-Term National Development Plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 & 2026-2030) and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 currently being developed, extensively encouraged the institutionalization of M& E in Nigeria’s developmental process because “what is not monitored is not done.”

He also said that the draft policy document was apt as it would guide the implementation of the plans and the “Eye-Mark web application” being developed to assist government in tracking its capital project development efforts across the country.

The application, according to Agba, would serve as a platform where citizens could upload pictures/records on the progress of work regarding various projects in their jurisdictions.

This, he said, would ensure that integrity and accountability were maintained in handling government business while building citizenship trust in government’s policies and programmes.

Speaking earlier, the President, Nigerian Association of Evaluators, Dr Uzodinma Aderieje, commended the Minister for supporting and acknowledging the place of evaluation in development process, stressing that “development process is nothing without evaluation.”

Also, the Evaluation Manager, UNICEF-Nigeria, Dr Robert Ndamobissi, pointed out that the document would help in establishing a national accountability framework which would enable the country demonstrate its political will to play its role as the giant of Africa.

He further reiterated UNICEF’s resolve to develop large partnership with governments round the world, towards achieving good governance and accountability.

“This framework is hoped to make Nigeria one of the strongest developing economies in the world,” he further added.

