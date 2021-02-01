Farmers/herders’ conflicts: Law to ban moving cattle from north to south needed — Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…Northern govs reel out expectations from new service chiefs

…Over 4,000 cattle moved out of Ondo as govt starts enforcement of registration

…No extension on registration, quit notice – Ondo govt

By Dayo Johnson & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning movement of cattle from the north to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

The governor made the call in an interview with journalists after a special lunch the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors had with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura private residence in Katsina State at the weekend.

However, governors in the South West, South South and South East zones of the country kept mute on the matter, yesterday, as efforts to get the reactions, met brickwall.

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, said he wouldn’t want to join issues with a fellow governor.

But Ganduje insisted that having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling in the country.

Fielding questions on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“ So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial insemination Centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already, we have started building houses for herdsmen.

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban open grazing, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

New service chiefs

On what to expect from the newly appointed service chiefs, the Kano State governor said he would expect them to work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.

Also responding on his expectations from the new service chiefs, Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said: “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr. President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”

The governor of Jigawa State in his comments, said: “I think they have to listen to people in transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu has described the ongoing revalidation and registration of members of the ruling APC as an opportunity to deepen democracy, show respect for institutions of the party and sanctity of those institutions.

Governor Bagudu said for President Muhammadu Buhari to have participated in the re-validation of his membership of the APC at his Sarki Yara ‘A’ Registration Centre, Bayajidda Primary School, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, demonstrated that he was personally leading by example to show that party’s organs and membership matter in order to deepen democracy in the country.

4000 cattle moved out of Ondo State

Meantime, over 4000 cattle have been moved out of Ondo State government forest reserves by herdsmen as government commenced enforcement of its registration order in at least two local government areas weekend.

However, the state government has expressed concern at the low level of the herdsmen compliance to registration and vacation order

Vanguard learned that majority of the herdsmen have not met the conditions set by the state government for registration.

Speaking with Vanguard, Commander of the state security outfit, code-named Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the herdsmen have not fully registered.

“We have started the enforcement, over 2000 cattle were led out of ldanre council area on their way to Edo State.

“The herdsmen came to me for clearance before moving the cattle out and we gave them clearance, they said that they were in transit.

“ Also, the same number of cattle were led out of Ose council area of the state and their owners said they were also in transit. The herdsmen in ldanre came to us as a group, while those in Ose were scattered,’’ Adeleye said.

However, Vanguard gathered that the herdsmen decided to leave the government forest reserve because they were not ready to register and wanted to escape government’s hammer.

Vanguard also learned that the herdsmen failed to meet the registration condition that their nationality should be disclosed during the registration.

Adeleye said: “We have talk to them to come out of the forest and register as from last Monday, while we also warned them to stop destroying farms but we have some few reported cases which we have attended to.

“But I want to confirm to you that the herdsmen have started to respect the position of the government but they have not complied fully.

“We are not extending the ultimatum given by the state government about their registration and vacating the forests.”

Apart from this, Adeleye said a team, comprising the Amotekun corps and representatives of the Fulani community, had been moving round the state, explaining the need for them to register and comply with the state government’s directives.

“They have started leaving the forests. We have also moved round with their representatives. Those in the team include the Special Adviser on Hausa Matter and Miyetti Allah representatives, and some other opinion leaders from the Fulani community,’’ he added.

Adeleye, however, condemned a farm destruction in Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area of the state where some herdsmen and their cattle destroyed the farmland.

The commander said the Corps had been able to the nip the crisis in the bud, by appealing to the two sides to come out with a position soon.

He said: “There was a reported case of farm destruction in Idanre community, we went there and we saw the level of massive destruction. We met the owners of the farm, including an old woman who was depressed with the destruction.

“Though there was no arrest, we appealed to them and told them we will see what the government can do to remedy the situation.”

