Farmers/herders clash: Ogun holds stakeholders meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

…sets up Special Task Force to fight insecurity in Yewaland

By James Ogunnaike

A stakeholders forum aimed at finding lasting solutions to the farmers /herders clashes in some parts of Ogun State would hold tomorrow (Tuesday) with some northern Governors in attendance.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun gave this indication while addressing indigenes of Oja Odan and Orile Igbooro, during his on-the-spot-assessment of the communities following, where about eight persons were killed, nine injured and property worth several million of Naira, including farmlands, houses, vehicles were set ablaze.

The Governor accompanied by the security Chiefs, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Eselu of Iselu, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi and top government officials, said the meeting would have representatives of all the affected areas and some people from outside the State.

“I have sought the intervention of my colleagues from the north, some that have their indigenes that have been with us for many years to join us in a stakeholders forum which comes up tomorrow.

“This forum will have the representatives of all areas affected by this violence and some of the people who have been living with us for so many years. There will be representatives from from outside the State and those we will be listening to. It is our hope and desire that at the end of the forum, we would find a common ground on how to live peaceful”, Prince Abiodun emphasised.

Governor Abiodun also announced the immediate setting up of a Joint Task Force made up of personnel from the military, police, civil defence corps, department of state services and hunters to patrol the areas, adding that they have been adequate logistics to aid their performance.

While denouncing violence in any form, the State helmsman noted that the State has been a haven to people from other ethnic groups and foreigners, condemned activities of people who come to ‘stoke violence and sow seeds of discord among our people’.

READ ALSO:

He assured the people that government would settle the hospital bills of the injured and compensate those who lost their properties and means of livelihood, appreciating them for showing restraint in the face of provocation.

Addressing the people of Oja Odan, Governor Abiodun expressed sadness with recent happenings in the axis but assured that his administration has put in place mechanism to address the security challenges in the areas and other parts of the State.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, appreciated the Governor for his concern for the security of people, adding that the farmers/herders crisis needed to be addressed once and for all.

While calling on the people to cooperate with security operatives sent to provide them security, the monarch however called for vigilance on the part their part, saying, ‘this is not the time to sleep’.

The Eselu of Iselu Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi on his part, said his subjects have been living fear as the result of incessant attacks from the headers, calling for an end to the blood shed in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: