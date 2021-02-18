Establishment of three Universities: Bills pass second reading in Delta Assembly 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

BILLS for the upgrade of three higher institutions in Delta State to university status have passed second readings on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The motions for the second reading of the three education bills were moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Kenneth Oboro Preyor who also led debates on their merits at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The three bills were forwarded to the State House of Assembly on 27th January 2021 by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who solicited the cooperation of members of the House for immediate legislative actions on the bills.

The bills include; the Delta State University of Education, Agbor, Establishment Bill, the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro Establishment Bill and the Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai, Establishment Bill.

Opening debates on each of the proposed laws, the Deputy Majority leader of the House, Mr Oboro Preyor, described the bills as apt and timely, and commended the Governor, for his foresight and wisdom to upgrade the existing institutions to full degree-awarding universities.

Preyor said the proposed upgrade of the Universities was aimed at advancing the course of learning in Delta State and beyond, stressing that the State Government, was preparing the State for better future.

The Deputy Majority Leader explained that the bills were less contentious as they would go a long way in enhancing the educational needs of the teeming youths seeking university education in the state.

Preyor said it was gratifying to note that infrastructures and man-powers require for the smooth take-off of the institutions as well as to get the necessary approvals from the National Universities Commission, NUC was on the ground at the various institutions.

In their contributions, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ochor Christopher Ochor, the Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Mr Rueben Izeze, Ughelli South, Mr Anthony Elekeokuri, Ika North East, Mr Charles Emetulu, Ndokwa West and Mr Peter Uviejitobor, Udu, said the proposed universities would raise the educational status of the State.

Other Lawmakers who spoke said there has been a decline in the number of students seeking National Certificates for Education, NCE, pointing out that the Higher National Diploma, HND certificates were gradually being phased out. The motions for the second reading of the bills were unanimously adopted.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who commended the robust debates on the proposed laws, however, referred the bills to the House committee on education for scrutiny and directed it to submit the report on Tuesday next week.

