EndSARS: Kwara Gov receives panel report, to set up implementation committee

Recommends among others that erring F-SARS be prosecuted

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received a three-volume report from the Justice Tunde Garba-led Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest, promising to set up an implementation committee on its recommendations.

The panel recommended, among other things, that some erring F-SARS operatives named in unlawful activities be prosecuted and legitimate petitioners compensated with varying sums.

Governor AbdulRazaq while receiving the report from the chairman of the panel Retired Justice Tunde Garba at the presidential lodge Ilorin, said,

“Kwara State is one of the few states that are turning in their reports. It shows that we are on track. We will also set up an implementation committee to look into the recommendations of the panel.

“I thank the committee for doing very delicate work. You were able to bring your experience and expertise to bear on the difficult task. We understand from the size of the document you are submitting that a lot of work has gone into it. You needed more time which we acceded to.”

AbdulRazaq commended the Police and the entire security agencies in Nigeria for their services to the nation and urged them to continue to do their duties diligently and in line with the law.

“We must thank the Police and other security agencies for their services to Nigeria for keeping us safe. We encourage them to do their work diligently. Some of the demands of #EndSARS are already being met by the president. Salaries and emoluments of the police are being looked into,” he said.

He also said,”President Muhammadu Buhari is also rolling out a lot of programmes through the social investment programme for the youths and indigents to ensure there is prosperity in the country.

