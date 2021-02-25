Eghosa Old Boys Set for 2021 global convention/election in Benin City

Kindly Share This Story:

The members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Eghosa Anglican Grammar School Old Boys’ Association (EGHOBA), have expressed their readiness to hold its 2021 Global Convention and Election between July 16-17, 2021 in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The convention which is held bi-annually will attract members from across the 10 Chapters spread across the globe, amongst which are New York, Houston, Texas, all in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), Abuja, Lagos, Benin City, Spain and Italy.

Speaking ahead of the convention, the chairman, LOC, Mr Ben Eboreime, said during the convention that a new president will be elected.

The Global President position will be thrown open to all the 10 chapters, as the second tenure of Col Paul Ihianle, who has served the full course of his tenure ends at the Convention.

Recall that the last election/convention was held in Houston, United States, in 2019 produced Col. Paul Ihianle (rtd) as the Global President, though he was first elected in that capacity in Benin City for his first term in 2017.

While expression of interest and for the new Executive Council (EXCOs) will soon commence, members of the LOC and the associated sub-committees, that will anchor the programme have been charged to hit the ground running, as they are saddled with conducting its election during the convention, and not forgetting the pandemic, currently ravaging the world.

Other members of the LOC are Messrs Kenneth Okungbowa, Patrick Oaikhena, Edobor Irabor Secretary, Lucky Aikhuele, Philipson Okonobo, Victor Idahosa, Felix Oni Dele Ogbodo and Jimoh Babatunde.

Kindly Share This Story: