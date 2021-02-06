Edo NUT suspends 3 week-old strike

Kindly Share This Story:

Public primary school heads and teachers in Edo, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teacher (NUT), have suspended their three weeks industrial action over wage issues.

The union suspended the strike after an emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting in Benin on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union directed teachers to go on strike on Jan. 18, over non-payment or incomplete payment of 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of some teachers.

The union also demanded reinforcement and guarantee payment of primary school teachers’ monthly salaries on or before the 27th of every month as directed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

It also seeks correct implementation of the 30 per cent special allowance for teachers in schools for challenged children and all arrears.

However, after its meeting, the union in a communique directed all the public schools’ heads and teachers to resume work on Monday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the state Chairman, Pius Okhuleliegbe; Assistant Secretary, Mike Itua; Chairman, Association of Primary School Head-teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Ehileboh Thomas and Secretary of the All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, Jonathan Ighadalo.

According to the communiqué, the union resolved to suspend the strike in consideration of various interventions by stakeholders in the education sector in the state.

“In consideration of the various stakeholders and their passionate appeal to allow them to join in resolving the industrial dispute between the government and the NUT, Edo State Wing in session at the end of deliberations resolved that the 19-day old indefinite strike is hereby suspended.

“All public primary school heads and teachers in Edo should resume work on Feb. 8, 2021.

“Any form of victimisation against union leaders should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.

“Edo Government should utilise the opportunity of the suspension to urgently meet the union’s demands to restore hope and confidence between both parties,’’ the communiqué read in part.

The union commended the efforts of its national leadership, Government Transition Committee members, NUT Edo Wing Elders Council and state office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

It also applauded its members for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the strike for the 19 days.

