Ebonyi Executive Council constitutes committee to review reports on civil service promotions

The Ebonyi Executive Council on Wednesday constituted a committee to review the reports of previous committees on civil service promotions.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commission for Information and Orientation made the disclosure in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly executive council meeting.

Orji said that the committee comprising the Head of Service and the chairman of the Civil Service Commission would review the reports submitted to the government by previous committees.

“The reports to be reviewed by the committee are from State Civil Service Commission and the permanent secretaries’ committee on promotions.

“The newly constituted committee after reviewing the reports would then make recommendations to the government for appropriate actions,” he said.

The commissioner said that though people are entitled to their opinions on the state’s civil servants welfare, the government had done its best in making them happy.

“The government complies with civil service principles which include promotions and conversions and these depend on available vacancies.’’

He said that the government opted not to inject more people into the civil service but raise the capacities of serving ones through training and re-training, improved welfare packages among other measures.

“The government has introduced the second address scheme which encourages civil servants to engage in entrepreneurial ventures instead of depending on what is paid to them.

“The government thus released N4billion to be accessed by civil servants for various entrepreneurial ventures which has steadily been accessed between N200, 000 to N1million,” he said.

Orji said that the executive council commended stakeholders from Effium and Ezza-Effium community of Ohaukwu LGA for their commitment towards permanently checking the intra-communal conflicts which engulfed the area.

