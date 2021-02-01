Dopsy Flow’s single, ’90s Baby’ hits airwaves Feb 19

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising Nigerian pop artiste, Atobaru Adedolapo Adam, popularly known as Dopsy Flow, has declared his first single of the year, ’90s Baby’ will be hitting the airwaves come February 19.

The 22-year-old lanky Afrobeat singer stated this ahead of his maiden extended play billed for March.

Dopsy Flow whose role model remains red-hot Burna Boy, further revealed the single is capable of making him the cynosure of all eyes in nearest future.

Commenting on the impact the lyrics in ’90s Baby’ would have on the youth, the Lagos brought up songwriter hinted that ’90s Baby’ will help reorientate starlets on the lifestyle observed several decades ago.

Narrating more, the National Open University (NOUN) Information and Technology undergraduate also said he went the extra mile penning slangs, belief, hardship, fun and leisure being witnessed by lads of the 90s.

In his words: ” My uniqueness has always pave way for me. Composing world-class lyrics like ’90s Baby’ will make me stand out among my peers.

“I am the type who believes that lyrics should come with a message.

“90s Baby, as the name implies, is talking about the difference in experience of lads that were born in the 90s, unlike the starlets of this generation.

“We were exposed to native culture, experienced the old tales that teenagers of nowadays only read as history.

“It is just a song reflecting on the good old days we had as kids. The years of zero internet and smartphones, which shaped our destiny to where we are. And despite that, our life was still more entertaining.

“Just keep your fingers crossed and watch me release one of the best lyrics which I know will remain evergreen,” the independent artiste predicted.

