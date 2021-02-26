Don’t come to Rivers to play politics, Wike charges new Rivers CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugbprhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Friday charged new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers state, Friday Eboka to shun politics and focus on core mandate of protecting lives and property.

Wike, receiving CP Eboka at Government House, Port Harcourt, told him, “I will never come to you to say Mr. CP go and do what is illegal. I will never come to you to say so and so person is my friend, he was arrested for kidnapping, so release him.

In fact, I’ll even say take him away. Because if I support the person who is kidnapping, it may be my turn tomorrow, I won’t always be governor.

“So, whatever you can do with your team, please I beg you in the name of God, provide security. Don’t come here and play politics.”

The governor said he is not unmindful that some persons may have recommended him to be posted to Rivers, but he should let his conscience guide him.

He commended the CP for reorganising the C4I unit of the State police command and pledged to support the team succeed in their task to combat crime.

He expressed concern that, “The level of kidnapping has gone high in the society. Your former colleague abandoned the job and was being deceived by some people who feign that they are traditional rulers.

“It’s most unfortunate that the former CP will be going to traditional rulers to be hosting him. It’s a shame. Now, Nigerians don’t have confidence anymore in security agents.”

He told the CP how a police officer, dressed in mufti and armed with AK 47 harassed his convoy while on inspection of new Rivers State legislative residential quarters on Thursday.

He narrated that, “Yesterday (Thursday), I was going out for inspection. We saw one guy carrying Ak4, not on police uniform. He was on mufti, blocking us from Waterlines Junction when we went to inspect the Rivers State Assembly’s quarters on-going project.

“We moved on to inspect the Speaker’s residence project, and the man was still following us. So, the security wondered what’s going on and stopped him.”

Governor Wike disclosed to the new CP that his administration has provided the State Police Command not less than 150 vehicles, but regretted that most of the vehicles have been mismanaged and some diverted.

CP Eboka told the Governor that, “My duty, essentially in this State is to fight crime and criminality. I know I cannot do that work alone without synergy with other stakeholders.

“I assure you (Governor) that any assistance given to us will be used to improve the security of this State. I’ve told my men, that there is no arm chair policing in my administration. Officers have been warned to shun corruption, be civil with the public, and we will not tolerate accidental discharge.”

