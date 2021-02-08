COVID-19: Kano arrests, fines 200 for violating safety protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

About 200 people have been arrested, fined or incarcerated for violating safety protocols as the joint team of security agencies, mobile courts and COVID-19 marshals continue to sensitize and enforce safety protocols in the state.

This was announced in Monday by the Kano state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba while addressing newsmen.

“Of the total figure of the violators, 102 were fined N5,000 each, while 25 others have been remanded in prison by the 21 Mobile Courts set up to deal with non-compliance to safety protocols which had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus.

“The enforcement measure became necessary to preserve public safety and ensure full compliance with the Coronavirus prevention protocols, particularly the use of a face mask.

“The enforcement, which is led by the state Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), comprising of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security Service and the COVID-19 marshals, is being executed in strategic locations, where violators are arrested” Muhammed declared.

The commissioner pointed out that the decision was in response to the coming of the new variant that calls for caution and adherence to safety measures in the state.

He noted that despite the new wave of COVID-19, which is tougher than the first wave of the pandemic, residents are refusing to observe the infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

The commissioner further warned that any resident that refuses to observe safety protocols would be arraigned before the mobile court.

He called for the cooperation of the public and assured that government would continue to improve enlightenment and persuasion to halt rising cases of death and infections in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

