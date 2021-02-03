Container falls, crushes car at Anthony Village in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A container laden truck fell on a private car at Greensprings School Anthony Village loop, in Lagos on Wednesday.

The incident, it was gathered happened at about 12 noon.

According to Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osamyintolu, “The agency has activated its response plan to a fallen container which landed on a Toyota Corolla car with registration AKD 172 FK.

“The truck with registration AYE 628 ZQ fell over while descending the Anthony Oke loop inward Ikorodu Road.

“Fortunately, the car was unoccupied so there are no casualties.

“Operation ongoing with Agency officials, LASTMA and the Nigerian police on the scene of the school premises.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the axis due to congestion.

