Callmiwhizzy new comedy kid on the block

Edo-born comedian, Wisdom Osarinwan Oamen, aka Callmiwhizzy, is the new kid on the comedy block who is steadily making his way up the Nigerian entertainment scene.

The Ovia southwest LGA, Edo State native, whose signature tune is his wailing style, has turned the social media space agog with his rib-cracking jokes which connect with all audiences.

His jokes have generated a buzz in the cyber world, driving him from less than 5000 followers to over 100, 000 active followers on Instagram alone, in less than three weeks.

In achieving this remarkable feat, Callmiwhizzy literarily deployed a succession of unbelievable, astonishing, and ingenious comedy skits that got even the unmovable hardliners rolling on the floor in wild ecstasy.

Alluding to the creative depth of Callmiwhizzy, Edo Pride, an Instagram platform that celebrates works of Edo-born or raised personalities, said, “Wisdom Osarinwan Oamen has Ingeniously created his own “wailing” style comedy, consistently rolling out skits and adding juice to Instagram, especially In this era of the pandemic, when laughter heals the soul.

“We Are thankful to Tunde Ednut for spotting an Edo talent and using his platform to push him Into the mainstream. Little wonders, we will always celebrate Tunde Ednut on this page”, the statement from Edo Pride added.

Also speaking, brand strategist and FA licensed football agent, Drew Uyi, said Wisdom Osarinwan Oamen was destined to reach the top of his comedy craft.

“He is the new kid on the block and in less than three weeks, his stock has risen from 5000 to over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

“That he has a lot going for him says a lot about the potential in him and that with consistent hard work and creative ideas, he will surely break into the top tier of comedy scene very soon”, added Drew Uyi.

