Breaking: Reps, Service Chiefs in closed session after screening

By Tordue Salem— ABUJA

The House of Representatives, after a thirty-minute opening of screening session of nominated Service Chiefs on Thursday, went along with the nominees into a closed session.

The lawmakers, before the closed session, through the Chairman of the screening committee, Rep. Babajimi Benson, on behalf of the committee, recalled that the” House of Representatives at its plenary on 10th February 2021, read a request from Mr President and Commander-in-Chief informing the House of the nomination of Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao, for appointment as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff for the Armed Forces of the Federation. In that same letter, Mr President presented these Nominees for confirmation in accordance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004”.

According to him, “Chapter Two of our Constitution affirms that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Working with the Executive; this House of Representatives intends to ensure that the government lives up to this noble creed.

This is why we plan to engage robustly but also constructively with the nominees and if confirmed provide them with all the support they will need to succeed.

“The essence of the framers of our Constitution requiring the Service Chiefs to be confirmed by the National Assembly is to reiterate the supremacy of civil authority over the military in a constitutional democracy.

“We shall therefore take our role very seriously and we intend to discharge our responsibilities diligently on behalf of Nigerians.

“Nigeria as a country is blessed with brave and gallant soldiers; many of whom have paid the ultimate price in service to the country. It is to their memories that we must get it right with our National Security and help secure the peace for which they gave their lives”.

