Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: I never arrested anybody as governor, as Uzodimma did to me — Okorocha reacts

On 3:41 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okorocha, Buhari APC
Senator Rochas Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, said that when he was governor of the state, that he never arrested anybody.

Also read: Fight against insurgency: There could be internal sabotage – Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha spoke to newsmen when his supporters visited him at his spibat mansion in Owerri, on his arrest for the alleged invasion into the government sealed Royal spring palm estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!