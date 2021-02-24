Breaking News
Breaking: Ghana receives 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines from COVAX

In an unprecedented development, Ghana has received a historic first shipment of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility.

Ghana is the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility, an arrangement by the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Initiative and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to provide vaccines for low and middle-Income countries.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

