Breaking: Ganduje sacks media aide for criticizing Buhari, APC govt

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai of his appointment over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress, APC government which he is serving under.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Salihu Tanko Yakasai had on Friday morning took to his verified twitter handle @dawisu to tweet in reaction to the latest abduction of about 317 female boarding students from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In the tweet, Salihu called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors to resign or deal decisively with the terrorists and bandits terriorizing the country.

He also said the APC governments at all levels have failed particularly in the primary responsibility to secure the lives of the electorates who brought them into power.

Recall also that sometimes in October last, Yakasai was suspended and later reinstated over what was termed unguarded utterances against the President during the #ENDSARS protest.

