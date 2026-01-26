Ganduje returns from London ahead Gov. Yusuf’s defection to APC

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has returned to Nigeria from London, ahead of the Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State defection to the party in the state.

In a statement by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba, Dr. Ganduje arrived in Abuja aboard a British Airways flight at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday and is expected to proceed to Kano later in the day to commence a series of major political engagements in the state.

According to a statement, “the former Governor is scheduled to participate on the APC’s electronic registration of members, a programme he initiated during his tenure as national chairman of the party.

“He is also expected to play a prominent role in activities surrounding the planned reception of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who is set to formally defect to the APC.”

Ganduje had traveled to London where he attended the graduation ceremony of his daughter, Fatima, at King’s College, London.

Fatima, who is married to Idris Ajimobi, son of the late former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, had graduated on Thursday with a Master’s degree from the prestigious institution.