Breaking: Court grants Macaroni 39 other protesters bail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Lagos Police command, Saturday said that a popular comedian Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, and 39 other #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters. have been granted bail.

Macaroni was arrested along with other protesters for disobeying the directives of the Federal government, Lagos state government and of course, the Nigerian Police Force.

They had warned against participating on the scheduled #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest, which the above 40 persons participated.

However, following calls by a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, Rinu Oduala, former youth representative on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, Amnesty International, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Timi Frank, Ozekhome, others, to release them, the Lagos Police command Saturday night bowed to pressure and granted them bail.

READ ALSO:

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by newsmen, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi opined: “The command has arrested forty (40) suspects at Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Lagos State, on Saturday 13th February, 2021, for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols

“The suspects had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza creating tension and behaving in such a manner that could cause breach of public peace without due regard for COVID-19 protocols major of which are use of nose masks and social distancing.

“The command has, however, arraigned the suspects today to the mobile court at Panti, Yaba accordingly but were however granted bail by the court. They will appear in court on the next date of adjournment, 2nd March, 2021, with the certificate of COVID-19 test.

“The command therefore assured the general public that it will always discharge its statutory duties as expected within the ambit of the law, while appealing to Lagosians to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses.”

Watch video of his arrest below:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: