Berri Blazes trail with hit song, ‘Fire’

’One of Nigeria’s foremost emerging music sensations and Big Brother Records talent, Agada ‘Berri’ Blessed has fired up the Nigerian music space with his debut single, ‘Fire’.

The artiste, who in a recent interview revealed that he looks up to firebrand artistes like Dbanj and Davido described the trending new single as a song that inspires you to never give up on your dreams.

Produced by the prodigiously talented Dir. X, the mid-tempo tune sees Berri make a bold statement that he’s here to stay and nobody can kill the ‘fire’ within him to make great music that will last a lifetime.

Speaking further, he shared that he poured his whole heart out on this inaugural track, connecting and creating a dope musical chemistry with Dir. X.

At just 16 years, Berri’s debut is coming at a time when young artistes in Nigeria are becoming a great force to reckon with and as he joins that league, the multi-talented singer is leaving no stone unturned in making sure he ticks all the right boxes, starting with ‘Fire’.

Currently available on all digital streaming platforms, Fire is the first of many hits to come from Berri.

Touted as one of the youngest fast rising Afro-pop singers in the music space, Berri started his music career at a very early stage and has over the years developed his passion for music, working on his writing and vocal skills with notable producers and music coaches.

His first ever professional music attempt came from a freestyle titled ‘JO’ and later ‘Angelina’, before a mashup of songs birthed another tune.

A master of freestyles, a Facebook freestyle which was posted on his Facebook page got a lot of attention, thereby getting Shedrach Oyi-Obute-owned Big Brother Records to offer him a management deal.

