Bandits kidnap 7 commuters, release 3, order them to get ransom for the remaining 4

By Shina Abubakar

Unknown bandits have abducted seven commuters along Ilesa-Akure express road. It was gathered that the kidnapped victims were traveling towards Akure on Monday when the bandits, wielding arm, stopped their bus and abducted the seven occupants.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits while releasing three of the kidnapped victims, a man and two women, on Tuesday, instructed them to go and look for money to secure the release of the four other victims.

They were also said to have told the released victims that they are fulani bandits in need of money not armed robbers.

Confirming the incident, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi said the bandits have moved deep into the forest, but Amotekun personnel have need deployed to the area combing the forest for the bandits and their victims.

“It is true seven person were kidnapped on Monday night, three have been released while four were still held captives. Amotekun in conjunction with Oodua People’s Congress and other security agencies have been searching for the victims.

I have also visited the scene and we will not relent in our effort to ensure the other victims regain their freedom”, he said.

Also, the state OPC Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe corroborated the claim, saying the bandits voluntarily released three of the victims and ordered them to go look for money to secure the release of others.

“We are working with Amotekun personnel to comb the forest to ensure the release of other victims. They have released three persons and send a message through the release victims that they are fulanis bandits in need of money.

“The bandits also mandated the freed victims to go look for money to secure the release of the four other victims still in their custody”, he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola has not picked her call in order to react to the story.

