AYKO Agency presents AYKO2021

AYKO Agency is set to present AYKO2021, a talent and modelling competition opened to individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 years old with a compelling story. Emphasis is on supporting the up-skilling and employment (therefore wealth growth) of the winners at the end of the competition.

The Agency was formed out of the names of its co-founders, Ayoola Bakare (@ayoola) and Koya Onagoruwa (@adeonagoruwa). Both have always been driven and inspired to “give something back”, and in addition to the aforementioned, are committed to supporting other worthwhile causes including mental health awareness, digital poverty, and community support.

Entries are open from March 8, 2021, to young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. Twelve models and/or talents will be selected from the poll of applications and presented before the judges on June 11, 2021, at a glitzy event managed by Pride Rock Entertainment, where five lucky winners will be picked.

These five winners will be going home with a cash prize of N500,000 each, a three-week intensive Bootcamp training session with AYKO Agency to help them hone and develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development and an exclusive sign-on as a model or talent with AYKO Agency.

AYKO Agency is not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the well-being and improving the lifestyle of the talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help them to realize their own potentials.

