ASUP renews call for National Polytechnic Commission

Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has renewed call for the establishment of a National Polytechnics Commission to regulate and oversee the affairs of polytechnic education in the country.

Mr Anderson Nzebe, ASUP National President, made the call while rounding off his working visit to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.

Nzebe said the call for such commission was to guarantee the desired growth and development in the nation’s polytechnic education sector.

According to him, ASUP needs such commission as against the present system of being regulated by a body, which oversees over 600 other institutions with uncorrelated needs and policies.

Nzebe expressed the need for all stakeholders within and outside the sector to work for unity of purpose to deliver a National Polytechnic Commission that would save the sector from abject neglect and total collapse.

The ASUP President also stressed the need to strengthen industrial harmony between Trade Unions within the polytechnic sector and institutional managements as regards labour management relations.

“Such a synergy is needed in salvaging the polytechnic sector from its perennial neglect and impulsive non-uniform policies which might soon lead to a looming collapse of the sector,” he said.

Nzebe praised the institution’s Rector, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, for his show of love and efforts toward promoting the union’s agenda.

He assured the institution that the union would do its best to always work hand in glove with institutional managements in very peaceful labour-management relations.

Nzebe said the union had been working within the dictates of its constitutional provisions and the overall best interest of the polytechnic sector.

He listed the exertion of pressure on the Federal Government for the reconstitution of governing councils of federal polytechnics and campaign for increase of capital allocation to the institutions as parts of its earlier efforts.

Responding, Oladebeye appreciated the ASUP president for deeming it fit to pay a working visit to the institution.

According to him, we are happy this visit is devoid of confrontation but on how to concretise the industrial harmony between the union and the management of the polytechnic.

Oladebeye bemoaned the observed neglect which Nigerian polytechnics have suffered chiefly resulting from lack of a polytechnic commission.

“Such a commission in place will strictly address the needs of polytechnic education in comparison with its universities and colleges of education counterparts among others.

The rector promised to always do his best, as he had always done to support the unions’ agenda within the context of available resources in his institution.

Mrs Kehinde Ekanem, the institution’s Registrar, appreciated the union representatives for the honour done to the polytechnic through the visit.

She enjoined the union to always prioritise consultation, consolidation and consideration to ensure a smooth-running and rancour-free learning environment.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: