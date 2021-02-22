APC will retain power in 2023 – Doguwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives and member representing Doguwa and Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa says the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC will retain power beyond 2023.

This was as he boasted that the party is still a party to reckon with in the country as it is evident with the recent elections conducted in Plateau, Lagos, Kwara and Niger where the party emerged victorious.

Doguwa stated this during a special empowerment program organized by the member representing Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya for his constituents.

The Majority Leader further woed farmers, youths, adults and others to go register and collect the party’s membership card which he said will help it check electoral malpractices.

According to him, “let me use this opportunity to appeal to the newly elected Chairmen and Councillors to sensitize the youths, women, adults, farmers and workers to go and register their membership card.

“The membership card will help check electoral malpractices, a situation where somebody connived to rig in the polling unit.

“With the register, we can also determine what and how many votes we would get from each polling unit.

“We want to form a modernized party that is digital and online party.

“Let me also say it here that no crises in APC in Kano and Nigeria. APC is still a party to reckon with in Nigeria. This is evident in the recent elections conducted in Plateau, Lagos, Kwara, Niger which saw APC producing Senator and House of Representatives. So wherever you conduct election, whether Madobi LGA or where, APC will win. Come 2023, the way we emerged winners, so shall will emerge victorious,” Doguwa stated.

He continued when he commended the lawmaker for taking dividend of democracy to his constituents saying the party is proud and happy with such members who display commitment and sensitive to the yearnings of their constituents.

Earlier, the member representing Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya said he spent over N300m to construct classrooms spread across about 23 out of 30 wards that made up the three LGAs under his constituency.

He said the intervention was to compliment government efforts and put smiles on the faces of his constituents vowing that more of such interventions were underway.

“In my efforts toward re-positioning the educational sector in my constituency, I was able to constructs 3 block of classroom in 23 out 30 wards in the constituency all waiting for commissioning. 12 Red Brick of 3 Block of classroom at various wards at the cost of N193m while 11 Normal block of classroom cost N156.7m. Totaling N349,756,000. The students were study outside hence my resolve to carry out the projects.

“Through Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya Educational Support Programme; I had Paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students seat for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas as well as Purchased and distributes hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). More than N5,000,000 Financial assistance has been granted to students of higher institutions of leanings to settle tuition fees.

“On Women Economic Empowerment, as we all know supporting women cannot over emphasized as their play a multidimensional role in today’s economy. 1500 women received N20,000 each as a starts off capital across three local government areas i represented totaling N30,000,000. Trained 500 women on modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start off capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000. Hundred of sewing machine, hundreds of water bumps machines have been distributed in my efforts in supporting them to continue minding their homes front. N14m has been disbursed to 600 women after undergone Three days Training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management in collaboration with Bioresources Development Centre (BIODEC)of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. The beneficiaries received N20,000 each.

“I had also Constructed motorized boreholes with overhead tanks at various wards of the constituency, 23 borehole and 163 solar street light across the constituency. Rehabilitated many healthcare facilities across the three local government areas. We have greatly improved living standards for this constituents peoples in terms of capacity building, empowerment and educational scholarship for the less privileged people,” Gaya however stated.

Meanwhile, items distributed to the constituents included sewing Machine, water bump machine, Saloon kits, bicycle and motor vehicles among others.

