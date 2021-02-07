Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Sunday agreed to organize a debate between Kano Islamic cleric, Shiekh AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, barred for alleged incitement and other scholars to provide the former a level playing ground.

The Governor said prominent scholars from outside the state would also be invited to witness the debate which would be transmitted live in all radio stations, both local and foreign.

A statement by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said the resolution was reached after a special meeting between the Ganduje and Islamic Clerics from all Muslim Sects in the state.

According to him, “After the meeting, resolutions were made and agreed upon by the governor. He accepts the dialogue between the parties, as a response to AbdulJabbar call for justice.

“It was agreed that, all Sects of the Muslims would be represented at the dialogue meeting. While some prominent scholars would also be invited from outside Kano to witness the dialogue.

“Government will provide a venue for the dialogue and the necessary security for the overall safety of the exercise, before, during and after.

“Those to be involved from all Muslim Sects are given two weeks maximum, to go and prepare their points of argument/dialogue for engaging AbdulJabbar in the much waited dialogue.

“Governor Ganduje also accepted that the dialogue would be linked Live in all radio stations, both local and foreign. He urged people to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the dialogue,” Anwar stated.

The statement said those present in the meeting include the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ali Haruna Makoda and former gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Malam Saluhu Sagir Takai, among others.

Recall that the Kano State government had barred the cleric, Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary and that which made the Sheikh appealed for fair hearing and a debate between him and the scholars afterwhich he would accept if proven otherwise.

