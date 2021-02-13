2022: Oyetola disowns campaign posters

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has dissociated himself from the 2022 Governorship campaign posters in his name, claiming that his concern, for now, is delivering good governance to the people of the State.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan said the governor is still preoccupied with serving the masses and would not want to be distracted at this critical stage of his tenure.

He urged those behind the posters to tarry a while and wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to blow the whistle for the contest.

Two media outfits in the state had reported: “Osun 2022: Oyetola’s second term posters spotted in Osogbo.”

However, Omipidan, said his principal had no hand in the said posters and wondered at the curious coincidence of the story in two different media by the same reporter.

“Since none of the two media acknowledged the other as being the originator of the news item, I smell some kind of mischief and ulterior motive, especially as the promoter and patron of one of the media was a former Commissioner in the State.

“Whatever the motives or intentions are, they are dead on arrival.

“For now, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State is more preoccupied with mobilising the people for membership registration and re-validation exercise, while Governor Oyetola is preoccupied with governance and not politicking.

“The Governor appreciates the goodwill and the solidarity of those behind it, if truly they are genuine, but wishes to state that what is uppermost in his mind at the moment is to take Osun to greater heights.

“He, therefore, appeals to those behind it to channel their efforts towards supporting government’s effort at changing the fortune of the State, which would probably make 2022 unattractive to the opposition, ” Omipidan added.

