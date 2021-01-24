Winners Chapel to commence 100,000 capacity Ark auditorium project soon

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Bishop Oyedepo berates critics on his COVID-19 stand

By Olayinka Ajayi

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide otherwise known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has disclosed the commencement of the long-awaited megachurch auditorium project to be carried out by the Church.

According to Bishop Oyedepo: “We are commencing the 100,000 Capacity Ark Project very soon. A new campus for Faith Academy.

The students are resuming there tomorrow. A multi-billion project. It (Faith Academy) will match any campus of any university in Nigeria”

According to report, the project which involves the demolition of the old Faith Academy, as well as Word of Faith Bible Institute among other facilities, will also include the transformation of 50,000 capacity (former largest world auditorium) Faith Tabernacle into an overflow facility while a 20 storey tower will also be constructed as the headquarters of the church. The 20-floor tower is to replace the initially planned 12-floor building which was to have been built with the initial Faith Theatre Project in 2015.

The Living Faith Church had in the mid-90s constructed an eight tower headquarter facility at the Raji Oba, Lagos Church known as Capernaum as well as a five-storey tower at the cradle of the Church known as Garden of Faith, Barnawa, Kaduna.

He further berated naysayers over his stand on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the first service at Canaan, Ogun State, the Bishop who on several occasions described the virus as “a noisome pestilence” said: “During the lockdown, apart from Nigeria, the Church serviced 14 nations. We didn’t just start reaching out to the needy today. In 1984, when the whole church offerings and tithes was N10.40kb, a member was in need, we gave it all.”

