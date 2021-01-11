Watergen provides solution for areas with bad potable water

Kindly Share This Story:

By Florence Amagiya

With quality drinking water being a major problem in most parts of the world (Nigeria inclusive), a new technology has been developed to provide best quality drinking water to human populace.

The owners of the technology is offering it to Nigerian governments and other public and private institutions to avail themselves the use of the technology in the provision of this key utility.

Speaking to the media on the technology Mr. Ibelema Obomanu (Technology Consultant, Watergen) explained: “Watergen is a machine that collects humid air from the atmosphere, cleanses the air, condenses it into water, adds essential minerals to the water, chills the water and releases it for consumption.

“Its source is from the abundant water molecules floating in the air around us rather than from the rivers, streams, ground or subterranean sources which may have been polluted by arsenic and nitrates.”

He further stated: “Watergen requires no piping to it, because it is a stand-alone water generating source, which also discourages the use of plastic bottles. It is an energy efficient machine that utilizes any available power source like solar energy and electric generators.

“This technology solves the drinking water problem for remote and city dwellers where there is no available clean drinking water.

“Smaller units can be installed in homes and for office use while larger units can be installed in communities, use in IDP camps, remote military bases, military vehicles, ships, marine vessels, ambulances, buses and utility vehicles to solve the drinking water problems.

It can also be installed in hospitals, city centres, industrial facilities and campuses amongst others.

“Local Government Councils, NGOs and Governmental Agencies can acquire and install it as one of their various people oriented projects. Federal and State Legislators can also deploy them as part of their constituency projects.”

